WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A budget plan crucial to President Donald Trump’s hopes for large-scale tax cuts looked set for a close vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday after some Republicans vowed opposition in an effort to protect a popular tax break.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ex-President George H.W. Bush apologizes after actress accuses him of groping - October 25, 2017
- Trump says Russia hurting U.S. efforts on North Korea nuclear issue - October 25, 2017
- Republican tax fight complicates plan to pass budget in House - October 25, 2017