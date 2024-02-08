Dozens of pieces of gun-related legislation that advocates say will bolster public safety are winding their way through Virginia’s Democratic-controlled General Assembly, including a measure that would halt the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms.

The question hanging over all the bills is: Just how many will Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin veto?

Youngkin, who generally toed the GOP party line on firearms rhetoric in his campaign but notably did not receive the endorsem

[Read Full story at source]