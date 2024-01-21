Californian businessman and philanthropist Kyle Kirkland spoke to Fox News Digital recently about his decision to enter the field of nearly a dozen candidates vying for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vacated House seat, pointing to the border crisis and the restrictive economic regulations that he blames for unfortunately driving talent from the Golden State.

Billing himself a “media underdog” among those running in the March 15 nonpartisan primary for California’s

[Read Full story at source]