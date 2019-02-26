North Carolina Republican Mark Harris said on Tuesday that he will not run again for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after a new election was ordered due to concerns of corruption in the 2018 vote.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Republican who led in disputed election for U.S. House won’t run again - February 26, 2019
- Fiat Chrysler to invest $4.5 billion in Michigan for new Jeep SUV models - February 26, 2019
- Trump’s ex-fixer Cohen to offer new Russia details to Congress: source - February 26, 2019