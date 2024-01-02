A 24-year-old Republican state lawmaker in West Virginia is resigning to focus on his campaign for state auditor.

CALEB HANNA COULD BE THE YOUNGEST AFRICAN AMERICAN TO ACHIEVE STATE OFFICE

Del. Caleb Hanna of Nicholas County was first elected to the state Legislature in 2018 when he was 19, becoming the youngest African American ever elected to state office in West Virginia. In a letter announcing his resignation effective Wednesday, a week before the start of the legislative session Jan. 10, he cited a wish to dedicate his “full attention and efforts” to his campaign for auditor.

“I believe that this role offers a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on the financial well-being and transparency of our state government,” Hanna wrote. “To effectively serve the people of West Virginia in this capacity, I need to devote my time and energy to meeting with constituents, understanding their concerns, and working towards solutions that benefit our state.”

By law, GOP Gov. Jim Justice is responsible for appointing a Republican to finish the remainder of Hanna’s term, which expires in December 2024. Hanna’s local GOP executive committee will submit a list of names for the governor to choose from.

