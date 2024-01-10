FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are doubling down in their ongoing investigation into the White House over its decision to allow plans to house migrants on public land in New York.
Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., the top GOP member of the panel’s oversight subcommittee, sent a series of new questions and document requests to White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) Chairwoman Brenda Mallory in
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- House GOP erupts in division over call to push Johnson out of speakership: ‘Working for Joe Biden’ - January 10, 2024
- WATCH: Nancy Mace shreds Hunter Biden for having ‘no balls’ after surprise visit derails House hearing - January 10, 2024
- Republicans accelerate probe into Biden administration’s actions to house migrants on federal lands - January 10, 2024