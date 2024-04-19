Republicans in the Senate are accusing the Democratic Party, including President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of emboldening Iran prior to the country’s recent attack on U.S. ally Israel.
“Instead of standing with our ally, Israel, Democrats are focused on appealing to their radical left base, which hates Israel and is actively supporting Hamas and Iran,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital.
“To appease his base, Joe B
