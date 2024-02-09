Some Senate Republicans are pushing to get stricter border security measures added to the foreign aid bill after tanking the bipartisan immigration deal.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Thursday filed an amendment to add hardline border security measures to the foreign aid standalone national security supplemental package that would send billions to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

“It is important that Russia lose and [Vladimir] Putin lose, but it is even more urgent that we defend

[Read Full story at source]