Republican senators are anticipating GOP wins in the upcoming November elections, enough so that some of the usual opponents are willing to pass a stopgap spending bill in September that would push off appropriations bills until 2025, when a potentially Republican Senate majority and White House could play a part in crafting them.
“I do happen to believe that the continuing resolution that we ought to be looking at come September 30th, when our current spending bills run out of
