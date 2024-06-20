A Democrat super PAC, which has received more than $500K in cash from a left-wing dark money nonprofit, has jumped into a Republican congressional primary in Colorado in the latest example of Democrats meddling in a Republican primary.
Rocky Mountain Values PAC, which is bankrolled by the left-wing dark money nonprofit Sixteen Thirty Fund, has spent at least $300,000 boosting former Republican state Rep. Ron Hanks, by attacking him as being too conservative and tying him to former Pres
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Rachel Morin’s mom blasts Mayorkas’ description of slain daughter after illegal immigrant suspect nabbed - June 20, 2024
- ‘Republicans, beware’: Dem super PAC bankrolled by dark money group meddles in key GOP primary - June 20, 2024
- GOP plots multimillion-dollar ad spend in swing states with Senate majority in sight - June 20, 2024