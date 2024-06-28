Republicans were in full celebratory mode following Thursday’s debate between former President Trump and President Biden.
Multiple elected officials took to social media following the debate to celebrate what they described as a “resounding victory” for Trump, and a “disastrous” performance by Biden.
“Three things are clear: America was and is better under a Trump Administration, Biden is unfit to be in office and the people in his orbit shoul
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Republicans declare Biden ‘unfit for office’ following ‘disastrous’ debate performance - June 28, 2024
- Biden speaks at Georgia Waffle House following debate performance: ‘I think we did well’ - June 28, 2024
- Trump repeatedly hammers Biden on border crisis turning US into ‘rats nest’: ‘Killing our people’ - June 28, 2024