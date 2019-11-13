Republicans, Democrats draw battle lines over Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

Republicans and Democrats in Congress set battle lines on Tuesday ahead of televised hearings on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, drawing a vow from the Democrat leading the probe to thwart “sham investigations” into presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s family.
