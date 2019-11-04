Republicans, Democrats, ‘SNL’ attack Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s $20.5 trillion plan to provide healthcare for all Americans was attacked and mocked over the weekend by Democrats, Republicans, and “Saturday Night Live,” the long-running New York comedy show.
