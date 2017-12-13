Republicans forge tax deal, final votes seen next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Congressional Republicans reached a deal on final tax legislation on Wednesday, clearing the way for final votes next week on a package that would slash the U.S. corporate tax rate to 21 percent and cut taxes for wealthy Americans.
