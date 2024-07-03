House Republicans are crying foul over reported revelations that first son Hunter Biden has been sitting in on President Biden’s White House meetings in recent days.
“Joe and Hunter Biden have a record of selling their last name to foreign adversaries like Russia and China. Having Hunter now engaged in official, executive business only further enhances the urgency for transparency and accountability regarding the Biden family’s corrupt business dealings,” House
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Ex-MLB star Steve Garvey calls on Soros-backed DA to prosecute LA synagogue attackers: ‘Unconscionable’ - July 3, 2024
- Republicans furious that Hunter Biden is reportedly sitting in on White House meetings - July 3, 2024
- Trump gets big post-debate boost in new poll after Biden’s botched performance - July 3, 2024