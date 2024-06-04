Republican lawmakers hammered Attorney General Merrick Garland over his ongoing refusal to release audio from President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur on Tuesday.

The House Judiciary Committee summoned Garland to Tuesday’s hearing to discuss both the audio tape and former President Trump’s felony conviction last week. Garland repeatedly defied Republican demands for the tape, arguing that there is no legal basis for doing so when the transcript has

[Read Full story at source]