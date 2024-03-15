Congressional Republicans criticized the latest ruling from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, in which he refused to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis, calling it “lawfare,” a term used to describe a governing party’s wielding the law as a strategic weapon – and alleging “election interference” against former President Trump.
“The Atlanta prosecution – like the others – is a political hatchet job aimed at salvaging Joe Biden’s
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Republicans hammer Judge McAfee’s ruling in Fani Willis case, calling it ‘election interference’ - March 15, 2024
- Georgia judge tosses key witness’ testimony against Fani Willis, citing ‘inconsistencies’: court order - March 15, 2024
- Trump attorney reacts to Fulton County judge’s Fani Willis decision: ‘Prosecutorial misconduct’ - March 15, 2024