Republicans hope for quick end to Trump trial as Democrats push for witnesses

The U.S. Senate is expected to wrap up the initial phase of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Thursday before turning to the explosive question of whether to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Air France joins China exodus as virus unnerves cabin crew - January 30, 2020
- New York Guardian Angels patrol a Jewish neighborhood on edge - January 30, 2020
- Pompeo backs ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence sharing despite UK decision on Huawei - January 30, 2020