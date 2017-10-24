Republicans in U.S. House launch probe of Russia deal involving U.S. uranium

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican leaders of two committees in the U.S. House of Representatives launched an investigation on Tuesday into the purchase by a Russian firm several years ago of a Canadian company that owned some 20 percent of U.S. uranium supplies.
