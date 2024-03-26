Republicans remained relatively quiet on Tuesday as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a challenge regarding the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) actions to make the abortion pill Mifeprisone easier to access over the course of several years.
Democratic lawmakers sounded off in apparent unison, contrasting with their partisan counterparts and bashing the arguments against the drug and the FDA’s choice to make it more accessible for women.
REPUBLI
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New Mexico regulators worry about US plans to ship radioactive waste back from Texas - March 26, 2024
- Donald Trump is selling $60 ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles ahead of Easter - March 26, 2024
- Biden claims he commuted ‘many, many times’ by train on vehicle-only Francis Scott Key Bridge in latest gaffe - March 26, 2024