Some within the House GOP are growing increasingly doubtful that Republicans will score any conservative policy victories on issues like abortion, green energy, student loan forgiveness, and preventing biological males from competing against girls in high school sports.
When House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., released the details of a bipartisan plan to fund the government earlier this year, he did so with the promise that it sets House Republicans up with more time to fight for the in
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Republicans losing faith in Johnson to score wins on conservative priorities during government shutdown fight - February 23, 2024
- US intelligence confirms some claims about UNRWA staff ties to Hamas: report - February 23, 2024
- House investigators heading to prison to interview ex-Hunter Biden biz associate amid impeachment inquiry - February 23, 2024