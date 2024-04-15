FIRST ON FOX: A coalition of five Michigan Republicans is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate anti-Israel activists who have chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” during recent rallies.

Led by Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., the GOP lawmakers penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, characterizing the chants as “anti-American and anti-Semitic,” and arguing they constitute an incitement of violence

[Read Full story at source]