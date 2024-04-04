A Republican-led bill that would make coercive abortion a felony in Kansas is now headed to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk.

Both the House and Senate passed House Bill 2436, with the Senate passing the bill last week and the House passing it this week mainly along Republican Party lines.

The bill would make it a felony to coerce a pregnant woman into having an abortion through physical or financial threats, such as withholding legal documents such as passports or imm

