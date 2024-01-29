FIRST ON FOX: Republican leaders on three top House committees are probing an environmental group with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over its funding for U.S. climate initiatives.

House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.; Science, Space, and Technology Chair Frank Lucas, R-Okla.; and Natural Resources Chair Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., penned a letter to Energy Foundation CEO and President Ji Chou, informing him of their investigation int

[Read Full story at source]