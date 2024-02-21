FIRST ON FOX: A group of 10 House Republicans is probing some of the nation’s largest banks over their involvement in an international alliance that seeks to pursue a green transition that may greatly impact the agriculture sector.

The Republican lawmakers, led by Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, penned a letter on Wednesday morning to top executives of Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo, warning about their mem

[Read Full story at source]