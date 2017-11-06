Republicans push ahead with tax bill as Democrats sharpen attacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican lawmakers on Monday began revising their proposed overhaul of the U.S. tax code, as Democrats pointed to the loss of popular deductions as proof the legislation was an assault on the middle class.
