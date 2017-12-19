Republicans seek to question FBI officials in Clinton probe: letter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two Republican lawmakers told the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday that they want to question three senior FBI officials about an investigation of then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over her handling of classified information while she was secretary of state.
