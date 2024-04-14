Republicans have taken aim at President Biden in the wake of Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel, claiming the president’s “don’t deterrence” has only emboldened Iran.

“So much for President Biden telling bad guys ‘Don’t’ actually being an effective deterrent. Every time he says ’Don’t,’ they do,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote in a post on X Saturday.

Graham’s comments after Iran launched a barrage of over 300 missiles and drones at Isr

[Read Full story at source]