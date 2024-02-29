FIRST ON FOX: Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee are pushing the Biden administration to take action over reports that safety net hospitals in at least one state are hitting a breaking point due to a surge of migrants that has left states and cities overwhelmed across the U.S. – with lawmakers warning it could soon spread to other hospitals across the country.

Republicans led by Chairman Jason Smith, in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xav

[Read Full story at source]