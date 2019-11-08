Republicans tap close Trump ally to serve on impeachment panel

Republican Representative Jim Jordan, one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s fiercest defenders in Congress, has been assigned to serve on the House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee, which is leading the impeachment inquiry into the president, the top House Republican said on Friday.
