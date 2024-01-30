The House Energy and Commerce Committee is set to question five top federal officials on Tuesday morning over the Biden administration’s closed-door deal with environmental groups seeking to breach, or tear down, hydroelectric dams in Washington.
The panel’s hearing — titled “Exposing President Biden’s Plan to Dismantle the Snake River Dams and the Negative Impacts to the United States” — will include testimony from White House Council on Environmental Quality C
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Eric Schwerin ‘not aware’ of Joe Biden role in Hunter’s biz; ex-associate blasts ‘carefully worded’ testimony - January 30, 2024
- Hunter Biden again moves to dismiss Delaware gun indictment charges - January 30, 2024
- Nikki Haley’s inbox flooded with support post New Hampshire primary: ‘A normal political leader’ - January 30, 2024