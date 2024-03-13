FIRST ON FOX: A top House panel is planning an oversight hearing to examine the threat China poses to the U.S. agriculture industry as part of broader efforts to curb foreign influence in the key strategic sector.
The hearing — titled “The Danger China Poses to American Agriculture” — will be hosted by the House Agriculture Committee on March 20 and will cover a range of issues related to China’s involvement in the domestic agriculture sector. Notably
