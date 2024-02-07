FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans unveiled legislation that would prohibit Chinese, Russian, North Korean and Iranian nationals from purchasing public or private real estate in the U.S.
The American Land and Property Protection Act, introduced by Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., and cosponsored by seven fellow House Republicans, orders the president to take action prohibiting nonresidents, businesses, agents, trustees or fiduciaries associated with the governments of China, Russ
