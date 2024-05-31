Republican senators signed a public letter to the White House on Friday, vowing to prevent the upper chamber from accomplishing anything — from appropriations to confirmations — in the wake of former President Trump’s guilty verdict.
“As a Senate Republican conference, we are unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart,” read a letter led by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.
On Thursday, Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of fal
