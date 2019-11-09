Republicans want Hunter Biden, whistleblower to testify in open hearings

Republicans on Saturday asked that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump be called to testify in public hearings that begin next week.
