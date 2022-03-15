Reputation Bolsters Executive Bench with Three Senior Leaders

Organization promotes Jason Grier to Chief Operating Officer, and announces Amit Goyal as Chief Technology Officer and Michael Erisman as Chief People Officer

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced that it has expanded its executive leadership team. Amit Goyal has joined the organization as Chief Technology Officer and Michael Erisman has joined in a newly-created role as Chief People Officer. In addition, the company has promoted Jason Grier to Chief Operating Officer.

These leadership additions further build on Reputation’s momentum, with the company recently announcing a $150 million investment from Marlin Equity Partners and surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), a key SaaS milestone. Reputation continues to experience unprecedented global growth, particularly in the EMEA region, and was named one of G2’s Top 100 Best Software Products of 2022 this month.

“I am thrilled to announce Amit as Chief Technology Officer, Michael as Chief People Officer, and promote Jason Grier to Chief Operating Officer,” says Joe Fuca, Reputation CEO. “This is an exciting time to be joining Reputation as the customer feedback economy continues to grow at an exponential rate. I am confident that Amit and Michael will each use their unique skill sets to accelerate our product innovation to meet the customer experience demands of the future and attract the right talent. Jason understands what it takes to manage a company’s day-to-day operations while also keeping customer satisfaction front and center, and I’m excited to see him officially transition into this new role. I welcome them to our executive leadership team and look forward to collaborating with them.”

Jason Grier takes on the role as EVP and Chief Operating Officer, another first-time position for the company, having been with the business for over three years. Grier previously spent over ten years at McAfee as Chief Customer Officer and SVP Global Support Operations. In his new role, Grier will focus on strategic planning for Reputation’s future, working alongside the rest of the leadership team to establish initiatives to support Reputation’s rapid growth objectives across the globe.

“Reputation’s momentum is building and I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to continue to meaningfully contribute to its success,” said Grier. “I look forward to focusing on identifying further growth opportunities and continuing to implement strategies that will improve the overall operations and trajectory of the business.”

Amit Goyal is a seasoned technology executive with over 20 years of experience in building high-performance engineering and product teams, previously serving as Chief Technology Officer at Overstock.com and tZERO Group. He has great experience managing global engineering teams and has deep expertise in developing large-scale distributed platforms. He will leverage his cross-functional expertise and strong track record of delivering high-performing and secure systems to continue to foster technical excellence across Reputation.

“Reputation is at the forefront of how businesses understand and interact with their customers,” says Goyal. “The organization has already amassed an incredible list of customers that really value our technology. There is an incredible opportunity to build on Reputation’s best-in-class product, and I’m excited to partner with our product and technology teams to bring our vision to life this year.”

Joining Reputation as its first Chief People Officer, Michael Erisman is a strategic HR and talent acquisition expert with over 25 years of experience working in HR functions at a variety of companies across the globe during periods of high growth, including DocuSign, Microsoft, and Parallels. He will use his deep knowledge of people strategy and talent acquisition to optimize Reputation’s people experience function.

“I am honored to serve as Reputation’s first Chief People Officer during a period of record growth and global expansion for the organization,” says Erisman. “I look forward to working with my amazing team and cross-functional partners to attract the best talent, build a high functioning organization, and create a workplace that ensures diversity and inclusion, career growth and development, that will make Reputation a highly sought after workplace around the world.”

Reputation is growing across all levels of the organization – to learn more about career opportunities, please visit reputation.com/careers . For more information on Reputation’s executive team, please visit reputation.com/leadership .

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

