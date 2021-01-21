Breaking News
Reputation.com Now Available in Google Cloud Marketplace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reputation.com, the global leader in reputation experience management, today announced its platform services are now available in Google Cloud Marketplace. Customers worldwide can now access the Reputation.com platform as part of their tech stack, allowing businesses to transform feedback into a competitive advantage to enhance their customer experience.

In today’s world, a single keystroke can make or break a company’s reputation — which is why reputation management is a critical consideration among today’s top brands. Reputation.com delivers solutions that use customer feedback across all interactions to create customer experiences that delight and drive better business results. The power of the platform lies in the ability to combine unsolicited feedback data sources, such as business reviews and social media comments, with solicited feedback data, such as ratings and surveys, in one unified view. With Reputation.com, businesses can transform customer feedback into insights that fuel progress — all while building relationships between customers and communities.

“To deliver exceptional customer experiences, businesses today need to be able to quickly understand customer feedback and data. We’re excited that Reputation.com will deliver its extensive list of platforms and solutions on Google Cloud and we are happy to help them do so,” said Avanish Sahai, Vice President, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace, businesses of all sizes can deploy Reputation.com’s solutions, enabling organizations to leverage the global scale, security, and elasticity of Google Cloud.”

Organizations can now subscribe to Reputation.com directly from Google Cloud Marketplace and begin actively managing their business listings, reviews, surveys and more. Reputation.com has been a strategic Google partner for several years, leveraging integrations with a number of Google technologies to provide best-in-class online reputation management solutions to companies of all sizes.

“We are excited to continue expanding upon our partnership with Google Cloud to not only better suit our customers, but also to ensure the Reputation.com platform is easily accessible to modern enterprises,” said Joe Fuca, chief executive officer at Reputation.com. “Joining Google Cloud Marketplace will allow us to continue delivering our best-in-class reputation management platform to today’s modern businesses, helping them turn their customer interactions into positive business action and increased revenue.”

About Reputation.com
Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category and now extends its leadership position to include its award-winning Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform that consistently delivers innovative, customer-driven solutions. The SaaS-based platform manages tens of millions of reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of customer touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X are based on more than a decade of deep machine learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted improvements. Reputation.com has over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, and helps businesses of all sizes across industries Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com.

Media Contacts
Kalie Marsch
Reputation.com
[email protected]

Brigit Valencia
BOCA Communications
360.597.4516
[email protected]

