Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Reputation.com Secures Top Spots on Enterprise Grid® Reports for Online Reputation Management and Business Listings by Real Users on G2

Reputation.com Secures Top Spots on Enterprise Grid® Reports for Online Reputation Management and Business Listings by Real Users on G2

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

As the Highest-Ranking Vendor in Both Online Reputation Management and Local Listing Management Reports, Reputation.com Demonstrates its Platform’s Power and Reach

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reputation.com, provider of the first — and only — complete Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform, today announced it has been named the “Leader” by G2 in Online Reputation Management (ORM) software and Local Listing Management for the enterprise. Fueled by stellar customer reviews, the company ranked high in the enterprise segments across these categories and more, validating its position as a worldwide leader in the industry and category creator of Reputation Experience Management.

The Summer 2020 Report is based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.

Reputation.com’s RXM platform achieved the top ranking on the Enterprise Grid® Report Online Reputation Management by receiving positive reviews, from verified users compared to similar products in the ORM category. Reputation.com also received top ratings on the Enterprise Grid® Report for Local Listing Management, Enterprise Grid® Report for Local Marketing and Mid-Market Grid® Report for Local Listing Management.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Reputation.com’s RXM platform) on G2’s Online Reputation Management review page!

About G2
G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1,000,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Reputation.com
Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category and now extends its leadership position to include its award-winning Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform that consistently delivers innovative, customer-driven solutions. The SaaS-based platform manages tens of millions of reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of customer touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X are based on more than a decade of deep machine learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted improvements. Reputation.com has over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, and helps businesses of all sizes across industries Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com.

Media Contacts:
Shelby Valdez
202.549.7234
[email protected]

Brigit Valencia
BOCA Communications
360.609.3775
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.