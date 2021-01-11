Reputation.com Welcomes Jen Bruno to Lead Human Resources

Breaking News
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reputation.com, provider of the first — and only — complete Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform, today named Jen Bruno as the company’s vice president of human resources. In this role, Bruno will draw on her extensive experience to recruit, train and retain talented employees while creating a winning culture in a rapidly growing business. She will also serve on the company’s executive team.

Bruno will oversee all aspects of human resources, including the company’s talent and leadership development function, diversity and inclusion initiatives, employee relations and total rewards, and will report to Amir Jafari, chief financial officer at Reputation.com.

Bruno joins Reputation.com from LPL Financial, where she served as senior vice president of human capital. At LPL Financial, Bruno was responsible for the planning and execution of the company’s culture transformation strategy. Bruno brings to Reputation.com over twenty years of organizational design and change management experience that spans across an array of industries, including technology, finance and hospitality.

“Jen Bruno is a strong, experienced human resources leader with a diverse background who is not only passionate about the empowerment of employees, but also about creating ‘built to last’ organizations through smart talent acquisition and retention efforts,” said Amir Jafari, chief financial officer at Reputation.com. “She brings a great perspective to this new role at a time of rapid expansion for the company and will be a great addition to our leadership team.”

Prior to joining Reputation.com, Bruno worked in leadership roles in human resources, enablement, and people solutions at CVS Health, Proudfoot and Hansgrohe. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and business management from Rhode Island College and is a graduate of the renowned Walt Disney World Disney Management Development Program.

About Reputation.com
Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category and now extends its leadership position to include its award-winning Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform that consistently delivers innovative, customer-driven solutions. The SaaS-based platform manages tens of millions of reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of customer touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X are based on more than a decade of deep machine learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted improvements. Reputation.com has over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, and helps businesses of all sizes across industries Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com.

