Reputation Named a Niche Player in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer (VoC) Report

Reputation has been included for the first time in this Magic Quadrant, the research profiles 14 of the most advanced vendors

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management, has been named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer (VoC) report1. This is the first time that Reputation has been included in this report.

Gartner defines voice of the customer (VoC) application as one that integrates feedback collection, analysis, and action into a single interconnected platform that helps understand and improve the customer experience (CX).

Reputation has been recognized as one of the 14 most advanced VoC solutions, and its category-creating reputation experience management (RXM) platform has also been mentioned in this report.

“We are proud to be included in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer report for the first time this year,” said Joe Fuca, Reputation CEO, “We believe it is a true reflection of the exponential growth we’ve witnessed in the last year, and we continue to see huge momentum as brands seek out a vendor that can address all of their customer feedback in one platform. Our feedback to action platform brings together data from multiple sources to give businesses a broad view of their online reputation, with steps to take to make targeted improvements that will foster growth.”

“We believe that Reputation’s inclusion in this Magic Quadrant signals a shift in the market with Gartner recognizing our ability to draw data from the consumer’s public interactions. We truly believe the future of VoC lies in both engaging in private and public customer complaints and actioning them,” added Fuca.

For more information about the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer solutions, please visit gartner.com (available to Gartner subscribers or for purchase).

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Colette McLaughlin

Reputation

cmclaughlin@reputation.com

Brigit Valencia

BOCA Communications

360.597.4516

reputation@bocacommunications.com

_________________________________

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer,” Ed Thompson, Jim Davies

November 30, 2021.