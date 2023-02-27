NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading provider of market research, has released a new report on the global styrene market . The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including key trends, drivers, and challenges, as well as a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape.

The report, which is now available on the IndexBox market intelligence platform , offers trial access to market data for interested parties. This provides an opportunity for businesses and investors to evaluate the data and analysis provided by IndexBox and decide if it can be valuable to their decision-making process.

According to the report, the global styrene market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The market is being driven by factors such as the increasing demand for styrene in the production of polystyrene , which is used in packaging, insulation, and consumer goods. Additionally, the growth in the construction industry, particularly in emerging economies, is expected to drive demand for styrene-based products such as expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulation .

The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of the key players in the market. The largest companies in the global styrene market include Shell Chemicals, Total S.A., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., INEOS Group AG, Trinseo S.A, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., and Versalis S.p.A.

“We are pleased to provide businesses and investors with valuable insights into the global styrene market,” said IndexBox CEO Aleksandr Romanenko. “Our data and analysis can help businesses make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.”

To learn more about the IndexBox report on the global styrene market

