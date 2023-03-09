WOODBURY, N.Y., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2022. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

• Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO • Date/Time: March 9, 2023, 4:30 PM ET • Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785 • Replay: Available on Friday, March 10, 2023 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

1. Car models from Cadillac, Ferrari, McLaren and at least one other Asian car manufacturer are expected to be introduced into serial production in 2023 using Research Frontiers patented SPD-SmartGlass technology in their panoramic glass roofs. 2. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market. 3. At December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.2 million, working capital of $4.6 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

For more details, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. Celestiq is a trademark of General Motors.

CONTACT:

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2022 and 2021

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,230,916 $ 269,964 Marketable securities – 2,755,111 Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,158,450 in 2022 and $1,016,678 in 2021, respectively 589,599 831,636 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100,973 92,931 Total current assets 4,921,488 3,949,642 Fixed assets, net 65,388 92,954 Operating lease ROU assets 323,509 469,824 Deposits and other assets 56,066 33,567 Total assets $ 5,366,451 $ 4,545,987 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 196,405 $ 182,091 Accounts payable 71,079 66,460 Accrued expenses and other 34,379 49,385 Total current liabilities 301,863 297,936 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 267,723 464,128 Total liabilities 569,586 762,064 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,150,396 in 2022 and 31,650,396 in 2021 3,315 3,165 Additional paid-in capital 127,150,027 123,467,886 Accumulated deficit (122,356,477 ) (119,687,128 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,796,865 3,783,923 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,366,451 $ 4,545,987

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

2022 2021 Fee income $ 539,686 $ 1,263,034 Operating expenses 2,555,689 2,521,849 Research and development 609,127 580,000 Total expenses 3,164,816 3,101,849 Operating loss (2,625,130 ) (1,838,815 ) Net investment loss (44,219 ) (7,537 ) Net loss $ (2,669,349 ) $ (1,846,352 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 32,070,233 31,646,520

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2021 31,575,786 $ 3,158 $ 123,164,623 $ (117,840,776 ) $ 5,327,005 Exercise of options 74,610 7 86,255 – 86,262 Share-based compensation – – 217,008 – 217,008 Net loss – – – (1,846,352 ) (1,846,352 ) Balance, December 31, 2021 31,650,396 3,165 123,467,886 (119,687,128 ) 3,783,923 Share based compensation – – 232,291 – 232,291 Issuance of common stock and warrants 1,500,000 150 3,449,850 – 3,450,000 Net loss – – – (2,669,349 ) (2,669,349 ) Balance, December 31, 2022 33,150,396 $ 3,315 $ 127,150,027 $ (122,356,477 ) $ 4,796,865

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021