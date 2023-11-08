Several Organizations Join The Growing Community of Cayuse Users, Including AAPlasma LLC, Buck Institute, The University of Montana, Missoula, and Western Governors University

Portland, Oregon, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cayuse, the leader in electronic research administration (eRA) software, today announced additional successful implementations of Cayuse eRA solutions among several notable research institutions.

Following another successful Connect by Cayuse virtual conference this fall, Cayuse leadership is proud to welcome the newest adopters to the community of Cayuse users:

AAPlasma LLC , an innovative engineering organization focused on the research and development of advanced oxidation processes for industrial applications, recently went live with Cayuse’s funding and effort management solutions, Fund Manager and Project Effort.

, an innovative engineering organization focused on the research and development of advanced oxidation processes for industrial applications, recently went live with Cayuse’s funding and effort management solutions, Fund Manager and Project Effort. Buck Institute , an independent biomedical research institute that specializing in aging and age-related disease, completed the implementation of Cayuse Sponsored Projects and Proposals (S2S).

, an independent biomedical research institute that specializing in aging and age-related disease, completed the implementation of Cayuse Sponsored Projects and Proposals (S2S). The University of Montana, Missoula, an R1 public research university serving a population of just under 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students, implemented Cayuse’s Fund Manager and Human Ethics solutions, with full platform availability projected for January 2024.

an R1 public research university serving a population of just under 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students, implemented Cayuse’s Fund Manager and Human Ethics solutions, with full platform availability projected for January 2024. Western Governors University, a national, competency-based, online university providing career-relevant, post-secondary education for working professionals, launched Cayuse Sponsored Projects this August.

“We are thrilled to build on our mission of empowering organizations to conduct globally connected research and sponsored projects, advancing their impact on science, discovery, and society,” said Cayuse CEO Matt McLellan. “With more customers modernizing their research management solutions through Cayuse, we are able to reduce administrative burden and increase productivity for more research teams around the world.”

For nearly 30 years, Cayuse has empowered organizations to conduct globally connected research and modernize research administration. Our industry-leading cloud-based research platform powers a suite of applications that maximizes researcher success, improves collaboration, and simplifies work across the entire research lifecycle, including commercialization and tracking of research outcomes. The Cayuse global community includes academic institutions, hospitals and health systems, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government agencies, independent research institutions, and non-profit organizations.

