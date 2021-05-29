Research Partnership and Academic Collaboration between Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman and Toga Limited’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toga Limited’s (OTC: TOGL) wholly-owned subsidiary, TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd (TOGL Technology) participated in a virtual Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony with the Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), wholly owned by UTAR Education Foundation, on 20 May 2021. The MOU virtual signing ceremony was participated and executed by Mr. Edward Ng Boon Chee, TOGL Technology’s Chief Operating Officer, Ir. Prof. Dr. Ewe Hong Tat (UTAR President), and witnessed by Ir. Prof. Dr. Yow Ho Kwang (UTAR Vice President for Internationalization and Academic Development) and Ms. Shaelyn Moo (Secretary to the CEO of TOGL Technology).

The MOU provides both parties an opportunity to initiate joint projects such as research and development (R&D); organizing academic-based programs such as short courses, seminars, talks, conferences and workshops; and other university-industry collaborative efforts, including collaborative projects, industry advisory ventures, industry visits, curriculum development, training, and consultancy. It will also facilitate industrial placement of UTAR students.

The MOU also includes facilitating and supporting UTAR students to conduct research on Toga Limited’s exclusive technology, Toga Resonance Technology (T-RT), explore the T-RT effects on human well-being, and document any findings in a research report.

“The academic research provides an important dimension in further understanding T-RT, and its effects on human well-being. This MOU signifies our continued collaboration with local universities such as UTAR, and our commitment to further enhance our exclusive wellness technology to provide better user experience and health benefits,” said Mr. Edward Ng Boon Chee, Chief Operating Officer of TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd.

UTAR is a university offering courses in various undergraduate and postgraduate programs, research, consultation, management and leadership training and other related educational services at its campuses at Bandar Sungai Long, Selangor and Kampar, Perak in Malaysia.

Contact:

Alexander D. Henderson

TOGA LIMITED, 515 S. Flower Street, 18th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071

(949) 333-1603

[email protected]

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Toga Limited or its management (the “Company”) “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” or “believes,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s guidance, outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the Company’s ability to successfully compete in its intensely competitive industry; the Company’s ability to manage its growth; the Company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the Company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; general economic conditions; accounting standard changes; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this Press Release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.