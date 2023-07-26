AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantum Generative Materials, LLC (GenMat™) today announced the establishment of a research agreement with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Under the partnership, IISc will conduct investigations and experiments for GenMat in the fields of density function theory (DFT), artificial intelligence (AI), materials prediction, computational fluid dynamics (CFD), atomistic simulation, and machine learning models, helping further accelerate the development of GenMat’s technologies.

GenMat offers a proprietary physics platform that creates tailored AI models and training datasets for specific industries and use cases, such as batteries, semiconductors, and alloys. Clients can apply the models to learn from the data and optimize product manufacturing through post-processing. The Company’s synthesis and characterization pipeline delivers advanced materials at a lower cost, higher quality, and greater reliability, thereby potentially reducing R&D costs significantly.

IISc has an established group of faculty members and students who share and pursue interests in AI, machine learning, and data science. The faculty is engaged in cutting-edge research on a rich variety of topics ranging from theoretical foundations to new algorithms and architectures. Highly motivated doctoral and master’s research students complement and expand the efforts of the faculty. The Institute has initiated industry partnerships with numerous global companies and industrial research laboratories.

According to Deeptanshu Prasad, founder & CEO of GenMat: “We are very enthusiastic about our joint collaboration with IISc in accelerating advanced material and battery research and development. IISc is an ideal partner for validating the recommendations our AI makes for improving the critical cathode, anode, and electrolyte materials that go into batteries. We look forward to leveraging their existing expertise on a range of other proprietary projects.”

“We are excited to work with GenMat on their Physics AI platform and effectively accelerate the discovery of advanced materials,” said Professor B. Gurumoorthy, Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing and the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IISc. “We believe that they are a high caliber team whose skills, expertise, and goals greatly align with our objective of collaborating with Industry and start-ups to translate research to market.”

About Quantum Generative Materials

GenMat has assembled a world-class interdisciplinary team of material scientists, computational chemists, quantum physicists, and quantum, machine learning, and aerospace engineers. The Company develops and validates classical and quantum machine learning models for electronic structure calculations and molecular dynamics and multi-scale simulations. For more information, please visit www.genmat.xyz .

About Indian Institute of Science

IISc is ranked as one of the most prestigious academic institutions in India and has the highest citation-per-faculty rating among all universities in the world. The long-established Institute is a premier R&D organization, employing highly qualified and professionally trained technical personnel with extensive knowledge and expertise in science and engineering disciplines. IISc is involved in all facets of theoretical, experimental, and computational materials science. For more information, please visit https://iisc.ac.in .

