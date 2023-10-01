According to Zion Market Research, the global greenhouse horticulture market size is projected to reach USD 54.14 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 31.58 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Greenhouse Horticulture Market By Crop Type (Nursery Crops, Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables, And Others), By Technology (Cooling System, Heating System, And Others), By Material Type (Plastic And Glass), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global greenhouse horticulture market size & share was valued at approximately USD 31.58 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.96% and is anticipated to reach USD 54.14 billion by 2030.”

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/greenhouse-horticulture-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)





Greenhouse Horticulture Market Overview:

Greenhouse horticulture is also referred to as protected agriculture. It is a modern and sophisticated agricultural procedure involving the production of horticulture crops in a protected or sheltered environment. The majority of horticultural commodities include vegetables, fruits, plantation, aromatic, ornamental, and medicinal plants. The primary objective of protected cropping is to shield plants from detrimental growth environments, such as adverse weather, crop diseases, and pests. The concept is to cultivate crops in modified environments to increase crop yield quantity and quality.

Greenhouse horticulture permits the cultivation of plants in greenhouses, screen houses, shade houses, and crop top structures. These facilities typically consist of large elevated structures with a layer of transparent material on the top and enable only specific environmental conditions within the structure. This method created optimal microclimates for achieving the desired crop yield. Greenhouse horticulture is also associated with off-season crop cultivation, particularly for high-value food products in climate-challenged regions. The demand for protected agriculture is increasing steadily.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 31.58 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 54.14 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.96% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered GreenTech Agro, Ammerlaan Construction, Priva, Ridder Group, Bayer Crop Science, Hoogendoorn Growth Management, Harnois Greenhouses, Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects, HortiMaX, Syngenta, Vicinity Greenhouse Solutions, and others. Segments Covered By Crop Type, By Technology, By Material Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/greenhouse-horticulture-market

Key Insights from Primary Research

The greenhouse horticulture market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing impact of climate changes on crop yield

Based on crop type segmentation, fruits & vegetables was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on material type segmentation, plastic was the leading segment in 2022

On the basis of region, Europe region was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Growth Drivers

Growing impact of climate changes on crop yield to drive market growth

The global greenhouse horticulture market is anticipated to expand as a result of the increasing impact of significant environmental changes on crop yield. The primary contributors to global warming have been extensive consumption of fossil fuels, rampant industrialization, rising consumerism, and burgeoning urbanization. This has resulted in a shift in climate patterns as more instances of extreme precipitation, flooding, drought, ice thawing, and other adverse environmental events are recorded on a global scale.

Such significant changes have a direct impact on the agriculture sector in terms of both crop yield quantity and grain quality. In recent years, the global crop yield has decreased due to deteriorating soil quality and a limited supply of essential nutrients.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Restraints

High initial investment to construct greenhouses may restrict the market growth

Due to the high initial investment required to build a greenhouse, the expansion of the global greenhouse horticulture market is likely to be constrained. These structures are constructed specifically for the harvesting of the produce. Greenhouses are outfitted with suitable covering and temperature regulation systems to assure the harvest of high-quality plants. Professionally constructed greenhouses with sufficient facility installation can cost up to $11,000 on average. Although the cost of greenhouse horticulture for smaller quantities is not as high, the expense of upkeep ultimately necessitates additional investments over time.

Browse the full “Greenhouse Horticulture Market By Crop Type (Nursery Crops, Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables, And Others), By Technology (Cooling System, Heating System, And Others), By Material Type (Plastic And Glass), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Trends, Demand, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/greenhouse-horticulture-market

Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Segmentation

The global greenhouse horticulture market is segmented based on crop type, technology, material type, and region.

Based on crop type, the global market divisions are nursery crops, flowers & ornamentals, fruits & vegetables, and others. In 2022, the highest growth was observed in the fruits & vegetables segment since there has been a growing demand for high-value organic vegetables and fruits among end-consumers.

Based on technology, the greenhouse horticulture industry segments are cooling system, heating system, and others. Based on material type, the global market is divided into plastic and glass. The largest revenue was generated in the plastic segment due to the higher performance level of plastic material. The segment includes the application of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene as they are used to manufacture top coverings or other structures in greenhouses.

Regional Analysis:

Europe to witness the highest growth rate during the projected period

Europe will experience the highest development in the global greenhouse horticulture market due to the increasing demand for high-quality crops in European nations. In addition, the continent is experiencing significant environmental changes, which have a direct impact on crop yield and quality. Due to climate change, Europe’s temperature has risen by 2.30°C as of 2022, and it is presently considered the continent that is warming the quickest. This has increased the demand for greenhouse horticulture in order to satisfy regional food and vegetable demands. Furthermore, the absence of sufficient cultivable land has promoted a higher demand for wiser and more intensive agricultural practices. Protected cropping maximizes the use of available land by maximizing produce yields in restricted areas.

The extensive promotion of greenhouse cultivation in the United States and Canada is likely to propel North America’s economic expansion. These regions experience exceedingly low temperatures for a significant portion of the year, making the adoption of protected cropping the optimal method for meeting regional consumption patterns.

Request For Customization on This Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7636

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Greenhouse Horticulture market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Greenhouse Horticulture market include;

GreenTech Agro

Ammerlaan Construction

Priva

Ridder Group

Bayer Crop Science

Hoogendoorn Growth Management

Harnois Greenhouses

Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects

HortiMaX

Syngenta

Vicinity Greenhouse Solutions

The global Greenhouse Horticulture market is segmented as follows:

By Crop Type

Nursery Crops

Flowers & Ornamentals

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Technology

Cooling System

Heating System

Others

By Material Type

Plastic

Glass

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/greenhouse-horticulture-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Greenhouse Horticulture industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Greenhouse Horticulture Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Greenhouse Horticulture Industry?

What segments does the Greenhouse Horticulture Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Greenhouse Horticulture Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Immunofluorescence Assay Market By Product (Reagents, Kits, Antibodies, Instruments, And Consumables & Accessories), By Type (Direct Immunofluorescence And Indirect Immunofluorescence), By Disease (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Autoimmune Disease, Infectious Disease, And Others), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, CROs And Hospital & Diagnostic Centers) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/immunofluorescence-assay-market

Cell-Based Assays Market By Product & Service (Reagents, Cell Lines, Instrument & Software, Assay Kits, Microplate, And Services), By Application (Basic Research And Drug Discovery), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, And CROs), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cell-based-assays-market

Drug & Gene Delivery Systems Market By Delivery System (Drug Delivery Systems, Gene Delivery Systems), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Ocular, Nasal, Injectable, Inhalation, Transdermal, Topical), By Application (Diabetes, Central Nervous System (CNS), Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/drug-gene-delivery-systems-market

CRM197 Market By Type (Research Grade CRM197 And CGMP Grade CRM197), By Application (Meningococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine And Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/crm197-market

Cancer Biological Therapy Market By Application (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, And Research & Academic Laboratories), By Product (Vaccines {Therapeutic Vaccines And Preventive Vaccines}, Monoclonal Antibodies { Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies, Naked Monoclonal Antibodies, And Bispecific Monoclonal Antibodies}, Blood Cell Growth Factors {Filgrastim And Lenograstim}, Cancer Growth Blockers { Proteasome Inhibitors, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, And MTOR Inhibitors}, And Cytokine { Interleukin And Interferon}), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cancer-biological-therapy-market

Contract Farming Market By Crop Type (Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds, Pulses, Others), By Livestock Type (Poultry, Dairy, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Others), By Contracting Parties (Agribusiness Firms, Processors, Cooperatives, Exporters, Retailers, Others), And By Region – Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/contract-farming-market-size

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 3479038971 | +1 7187054574

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

UK: +44 2032 894158

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on – LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube