Research Report Identifies Alamo Group, Surmodics, Nicolet Bankshares, Carriage Services, Terra Nitrogen Company, and Waterstone Financial with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG), Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX), Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS), Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV), Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. (NYSE:TNH), and Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG), Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX), Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS), Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV), Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. (NYSE:TNH), and Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 20th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

—————————————–

ALAMO GROUP, INC. (ALG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alamo Group’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Alamo Group reported revenue of $243.26MM vs $205.52MM (up 18.36%) and basic earnings per share $0.28 vs $0.66 (down 57.58%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Alamo Group reported revenue of $912.38MM vs $844.75MM (up 8.01%) and basic earnings per share $3.84 vs $3.50 (up 9.71%). Alamo Group is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.15 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

—————————————–

SURMODICS, INC. (SRDX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Surmodics’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Surmodics reported revenue of $17.01MM vs $17.76MM (down 4.21%) and basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs $0.17. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Surmodics reported revenue of $73.11MM vs $71.37MM (up 2.45%) and basic earnings per share $0.30 vs $0.77 (down 61.04%). Surmodics is expected to report earnings on April 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.13 and is expected to report on November 14th, 2018.

—————————————–

NICOLET BANKSHARES INC. (NCBS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Nicolet Bankshares’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Nicolet Bankshares reported interest income of $29.84MM vs $21.89MM (up 36.29%) and basic earnings per share $0.94 vs $0.75 (up 25.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Nicolet Bankshares reported interest income of $109.25MM vs $75.47MM (up 44.77%) and basic earnings per share $3.51 vs $2.49 (up 40.96%). Nicolet Bankshares is expected to report earnings on April 17th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.79 and is expected to report on January 15th, 2019.

—————————————–

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. (CSV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Carriage Services’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Carriage Services reported revenue of $65.08MM vs $62.86MM (up 3.52%) and basic earnings per share $1.39 vs $0.26 (up 434.62%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Carriage Services reported revenue of $258.14MM vs $248.20MM (up 4.00%) and basic earnings per share $2.25 vs $1.18 (up 90.68%). Carriage Services is expected to report earnings on April 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.21 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

—————————————–

TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY, L.P. (TNH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Terra Nitrogen Company’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Terra Nitrogen Company reported revenue of $97.50MM vs $93.40MM (up 4.39%) and basic earnings per share $1.43 vs $1.86 (down 23.12%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Terra Nitrogen Company reported revenue of $397.20MM vs $418.30MM (down 5.04%) and basic earnings per share $5.93 vs $7.56 (down 21.56%). Terra Nitrogen Company is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

—————————————–

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. (WSBF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Waterstone Financial’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Waterstone Financial reported interest income of $17.32MM vs $16.06MM (up 7.81%) and basic earnings per share $0.12 vs $0.23 (down 47.83%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Waterstone Financial reported interest income of $67.10MM vs $63.74MM (up 5.27%) and basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $0.94 (up 1.06%). Waterstone Financial is expected to report earnings on April 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

—————————————–

