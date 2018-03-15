Research Report Identifies AXT, Shire plc, Brookfield Property Partners, Copa Holdings, S.A, Turning Point Brands, and Orthofix International N.V with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI), Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY), Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA), Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB), and Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI), Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY), Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA), Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB), and Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed March 13th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

AXT INC (AXTI) REPORT OVERVIEW

AXT’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, AXT reported revenue of $26.33MM vs $20.27MM (up 29.91%) and basic earnings per share $0.09 vs $0.07 (up 28.57%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, AXT reported revenue of $98.67MM vs $81.35MM (up 21.30%) and basic earnings per share $0.27 vs $0.17 (up 58.82%). AXT is expected to report earnings on April 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.45 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

SHIRE PLC (SHPG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Shire plc’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Shire plc reported revenue of $4,144.90MM vs $3,806.10MM (up 8.90%) and basic earnings per share $10.27 vs $1.16 (up 785.34%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Shire plc reported revenue of $15,160.60MM vs $11,396.60MM (up 33.03%) and basic earnings per share $14.14 vs $1.28 (up 1,004.69%). Shire plc is expected to report earnings on May 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.63. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $16.27 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS L.P. (BPY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Brookfield Property Partners’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Brookfield Property Partners reported revenue of $1,578.00MM vs $1,363.00MM (up 15.77%) and basic earnings per share $0.16 vs -$0.08. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Brookfield Property Partners reported revenue of $6,135.00MM vs $5,352.00MM (up 14.63%) and basic earnings per share $0.48 vs $2.30 (down 79.13%). Brookfield Property Partners is expected to report earnings on May 4th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. (CPA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Copa Holdings, S.A’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Copa Holdings, S.A reported revenue of $657.17MM vs $568.29MM (up 15.64%) and basic earnings per share $2.45 vs $1.75 (up 40.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Copa Holdings, S.A reported revenue of $2,221.85MM vs $2,250.06MM (down 1.25%) and basic earnings per share $7.90 vs -$5.13. Copa Holdings, S.A is expected to report earnings on May 9th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $11.47 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. (TPB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Turning Point Brands’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Turning Point Brands reported revenue of $73.56MM vs $53.82MM (up 36.68%) and basic earnings per share $0.18 vs $0.89 (down 79.78%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Turning Point Brands reported revenue of $285.78MM vs $206.23MM (up 38.57%) and basic earnings per share $1.06 vs $1.63 (down 34.97%). Turning Point Brands is expected to report earnings on May 10th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.30. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.59 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL N.V. (OFIX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Orthofix International N.V’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Orthofix International N.V reported revenue of $116.90MM vs $108.54MM (up 7.70%) and basic earnings per share $0.09 vs -$0.18. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Orthofix International N.V reported revenue of $433.82MM vs $409.79MM (up 5.87%) and basic earnings per share $0.34 vs $0.17 (up 100.00%). Orthofix International N.V is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.08 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

