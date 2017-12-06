Research Report Identifies Citrix, SunCoke Energy, Match Group, Overseas Shipholding Group, Lantheus, and Suburban Propane Partners with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC), Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH), and Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 1st, 2017. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Citrix’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Citrix reported revenue of $690.93MM vs $668.74MM (up 3.32%) and basic earnings per share $0.84 vs $0.85 (down 1.18%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Citrix reported revenue of $3,418.27MM vs $3,275.59MM (up 4.36%) and basic earnings per share $3.46 vs $2.01 (up 72.14%). Citrix is expected to report earnings on January 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.80 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2018.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) REPORT OVERVIEW

SunCoke Energy’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, SunCoke Energy reported revenue of $339.00MM vs $293.90MM (up 15.35%) and basic earnings per share $0.18 vs $0.10 (up 80.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, SunCoke Energy reported revenue of $1,223.30MM vs $1,362.70MM (down 10.23%) and basic earnings per share $0.22 vs -$0.34. SunCoke Energy is expected to report earnings on January 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.08 and is expected to report on January 25th, 2018.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Match Group’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Match Group reported revenue of $343.42MM vs $287.53MM (up 19.44%) and basic earnings per share $1.08 vs $0.22 (up 390.91%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Match Group reported revenue of $1,222.53MM vs $1,020.43MM (up 19.80%) and basic earnings per share $0.68 vs $0.69 (down 1.45%). Match Group is expected to report earnings on January 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.87 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2018.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Overseas Shipholding Group’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Overseas Shipholding Group reported revenue of $93.27MM vs $114.18MM (down 18.31%) and basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$1.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Overseas Shipholding Group reported revenue of $462.42MM vs $466.87MM (down 0.95%) and basic earnings per share -$3.21 vs $2.93. Overseas Shipholding Group is expected to report earnings on March 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lantheus’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Lantheus reported revenue of $79.94MM vs $73.06MM (up 9.41%) and basic earnings per share $0.23 vs $0.14 (up 64.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Lantheus reported revenue of $301.85MM vs $293.46MM (up 2.86%) and basic earnings per share $0.84 vs -$0.60. Lantheus is expected to report earnings on February 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.27 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2018.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Suburban Propane Partners’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Suburban Propane Partners reported revenue of $197.11MM vs $161.02MM (up 22.41%) and basic earnings per share -$0.84 vs -$0.98. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Suburban Propane Partners reported revenue of $1,187.89MM vs $1,046.11MM (up 13.55%) and basic earnings per share $0.62 vs $0.24 (up 158.33%). Suburban Propane Partners is expected to report earnings on February 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.70 and is expected to report on November 15th, 2018.

