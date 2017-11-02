Research Report Identifies Yum! Brands, Anthem, First Republic Bank, JB Hunt Transport, PPL, and Edison International with Renewed Outlook – Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

YUM DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=YUM

ANTM DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ANTM

FRC DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FRC

JBHT DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JBHT

PPL DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PPL

EIX DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EIX

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples . All information in this release was accessed November 1, 2017. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All amounts in millions (except per share amounts).

—————————————–

YUM! BRANDS, INC. (YUM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Yum! Brands’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, Yum! Brands reported revenue of $1,448 vs $1,509 (down 4.0%), diluted earnings per share $0.58 vs $0.81 (down 28.4%), and dividends per share $0.30 vs $0.46 (down 34.8%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, Yum! Brands reported revenue of $6,366 vs $6,440 (down 1.2%), diluted earnings per share $4.04 vs $2.92 (up 38.4%), and dividends per share $1.73 vs $1.74 (down 0.6%). Yum! Brands is expected to report earnings on 11/02/2017. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending September 2017. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.09.

To read the full Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=YUM

—————————————–

ANTHEM, INC. (ANTM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Anthem’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2017 vs September 30, 2016, Anthem reported revenue of $22,426.0 vs $21,403.9 (up 4.8%), diluted earnings per share $2.80 vs $2.30 (up 21.7%), and dividends per share $0.70 vs $0.65 (up 7.7). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, Anthem reported revenue of $84,863.0 vs $79,156.5 (up 7.2%), diluted earnings per share $9.21 vs $9.38 (down 1.8%), and dividends per share $2.60 vs $2.50 (up 4.0%).

To read the full Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ANTM

—————————————–

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) REPORT OVERVIEW

First Republic Bank’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, First Republic Bank reported revenue of $599.2 vs $479.4 (up 25.0%), diluted earnings per share $1.06 vs $0.97 (up 9.3%), and dividends per share $0.17 vs $0.16 (up 6.3%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, First Republic Bank reported revenue of $1,981 vs $1,664 (up 19.1%), diluted earnings per share $3.93 vs $3.18 (up 23.6%), and dividends per share $0.63 vs $0.59 (up 6.8%).

To read the full First Republic Bank (FRC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FRC

—————————————–

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. (JBHT) REPORT OVERVIEW

J.B. Hunt Transport’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2017 vs September 30, 2016, J.B. Hunt Transport reported revenue of $1,843.3 vs $1,690.7 (up 9.0%), diluted earnings per share $0.91 vs $0.97 (down 6.2%), and dividends per share $0.23 vs $0.22 (up 4.6%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, J.B. Hunt Transport reported revenue of $6,555 vs $6,188 (up 5.9%), diluted earnings per share $3.81 vs $3.66 (up 4.1%), and dividends per share $0.88 vs $0.84 (up 4.8%).

To read the full J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JBHT

—————————————–

PPL CORPORATION (PPL) REPORT OVERVIEW

PPL’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, PPL reported revenue of $1,725 vs $1,785 (down 3.4%), diluted earnings per share $0.43 vs $0.71 (down 39.4%), and dividends per share $0.395 vs $0.380 (up 4.0%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, PPL reported revenue of $7,517 vs $7,669 (down 2.0%), diluted earnings per share $2.79 vs $1.01 (up 176.2%), and dividends per share $1.52 vs $1.50 (up 1.3%).

To read the full PPL Corporation (PPL) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PPL

—————————————–

EDISON INTERNATIONAL (EIX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Edison International’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, Edison International reported revenue of $2,965 vs $2,777 (up 6.8%), diluted earnings per share $0.85 vs $0.85 (unchanged), and dividends per share $0.5425 vs $0.4800 (up 13.0%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, Edison International reported revenue of $11,869 vs $11,524 (up 3.0%), diluted earnings per share $3.97 vs $3.10 (up 28.1%), and dividends per share $1.9825 vs $1.7325 (up 14.4%).

To read the full Edison International (EIX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EIX

—————————————–

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world’s leading brokerages for over a decade—and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets’ roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets’ oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers (“Registered Members”) working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets’ roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets’ Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: [email protected]

© 2017 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.